Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) PT at C$223.33

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$223.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Intact Financial stock opened at C$203.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$199.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$197.53. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$172.04 and a one year high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

