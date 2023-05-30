Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT at $7.72

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Citigroup increased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.17 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 567.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 231,480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 57.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 200.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 490,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 327,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

