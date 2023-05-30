Comparing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 3 19 1 2.91 Par Pacific 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EOG Resources and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

EOG Resources presently has a consensus target price of $149.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%. Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.92%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $28.32 billion 2.27 $7.76 billion $15.99 6.89 Par Pacific $7.32 billion 0.18 $364.19 million $12.27 1.77

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 33.83% 30.34% 18.16% Par Pacific 9.65% 108.48% 19.74%

Summary

EOG Resources beats Par Pacific on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.