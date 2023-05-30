Contrasting Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Li Auto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $6.57 billion 4.47 -$291.74 million ($0.17) -165.64 Ideanomics $100.94 million 0.30 -$260.69 million ($0.52) -0.07

Profitability

Ideanomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Li Auto and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -1.90% -2.32% -1.25% Ideanomics -258.28% -60.66% -43.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Li Auto and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ideanomics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Li Auto presently has a consensus price target of $35.74, indicating a potential upside of 26.91%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Risk and Volatility

Li Auto has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Li Auto beats Ideanomics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and development of financial services and fintech products. It operates through the following segments: Ideanomics Mobility, Ideanomics Energy, and Ideanomics Capital. The Ideanomics Mobility segment focuses on electric vehicles, including mid-and-last-mile delivery trucks and vans, tractors, and two-wheelers. The Ideanimics Energy is involved in charging and energy-related services. The Ideanomics Capital segment provides financing support to the company’s Mobility and Energy business unit. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

