Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $123.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $95.10 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

