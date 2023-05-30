Allego (NYSE:ALLG) & Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Critical Analysis

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allego and Mister Car Wash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Allego alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $141.10 million 1.00 -$321.11 million N/A N/A Mister Car Wash $876.51 million 2.93 $112.90 million $0.29 28.72

Mister Car Wash has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

34.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 82.7% of Allego shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Mister Car Wash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Allego has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mister Car Wash has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and Mister Car Wash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A N/A Mister Car Wash 11.16% 13.15% 3.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allego and Mister Car Wash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mister Car Wash 1 4 0 0 1.80

Allego currently has a consensus target price of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 248.04%. Mister Car Wash has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than Mister Car Wash.

Summary

Mister Car Wash beats Allego on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

