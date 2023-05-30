Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $34.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.39 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.