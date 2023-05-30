Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $5.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the first quarter valued at $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Angi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

