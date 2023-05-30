Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $14.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $61,363.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $61,363.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,028.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock worth $750,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Magnite by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Magnite by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Articles

