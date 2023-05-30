LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $234.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $197.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $169.68 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.74.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after buying an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,373 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

