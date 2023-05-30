Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Grows By 24.2%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $89,658.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,091,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,961.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $89,658.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,091,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,961.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

See Also

