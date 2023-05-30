Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,076,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 483,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 138,107 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,855,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 170,494 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,586,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 170,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 308,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

IGD stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $5.91.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

(Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.