Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Darryl J. Fess acquired 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $471,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.
Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.00%.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.
