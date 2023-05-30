Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in May

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,800 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 554,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,719.5 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of IPXHF stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Inpex has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Get Inpex alerts:

About Inpex

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.