IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $199.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.91. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 754.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after acquiring an additional 118,951 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About IQVIA

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

