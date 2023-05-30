J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.97.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

