The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eastern Stock Down 0.8 %

EML opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eastern has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Insider Transactions at Eastern

In other news, Director Charles W. Henry bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eastern in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eastern by 469.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

