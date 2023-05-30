Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EDAP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.16 million, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.24. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,134,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 244,685 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 427,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 405,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 306,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,413 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.