Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DCHPF opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($56.85) to GBX 4,000 ($49.43) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,000.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

