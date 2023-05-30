Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GNK opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $535.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.06. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Articles

