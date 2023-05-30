Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 616,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:FN opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $140.18.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

