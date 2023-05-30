The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Update

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 5,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.05%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,227,854 shares of company stock worth $93,535,846 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after purchasing an additional 142,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 159.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Wendy’s by 282.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,911,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

