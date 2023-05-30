Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) vs. Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue N/A N/A N/A Olaplex 32.14% 33.05% 14.74%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Olaplex $704.27 million 3.06 $244.07 million $0.30 10.97

This table compares Kenvue and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Kenvue.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kenvue and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 0 1 0 3.00 Olaplex 3 6 6 0 2.20

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $7.66, indicating a potential upside of 132.85%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Kenvue.

Summary

Olaplex beats Kenvue on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

(Get Rating)

Kenvue Inc. is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc. is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.