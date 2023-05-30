Critical Review: RXO (NYSE:RXO) & Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RXO and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get RXO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.50 $92.00 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $741.60 million 3.59 $92.47 million $0.46 38.52

Verra Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RXO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 11.40% 69.16% 9.01%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares RXO and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RXO and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 12 5 0 2.29 Verra Mobility 0 2 1 0 2.33

RXO currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Given RXO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats RXO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies. The Parking Solutions segment includes a suite of parking software and hardware solutions. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.