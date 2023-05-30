China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) & Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Head to Head Comparison

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

14.2% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Nabriva Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals $2.60 million 0.16 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Nabriva Therapeutics $36.94 million 1.34 -$57.19 million ($19.20) -0.08

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabriva Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Nabriva Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabriva Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

China SXT Pharmaceuticals beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand. The company was founded by Feng Zhou in 2005 and is headquartered in Taizhou, China.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

