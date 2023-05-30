Reviewing Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 4 7 0 2.64 Sphere Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Live Nation Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $98.55, suggesting a potential upside of 19.96%. Sphere Entertainment has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.08%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment 1.90% 226.22% 2.03% Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $16.68 billion 1.14 $149.22 million $0.71 115.71 Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.48 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -6.02

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Nation Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Sphere Entertainment on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues. The Sponsorship and Advertising segment manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs in addition to the sale of international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising such as signage, promotional programs, rich media offerings, including advertising associated with live streaming and music-related content, and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. The Ticketing segment is involved in the management of the global ticketing operations, including providing ticketing software and services to clients, and consumers with a marketplace, both online and mobile, for tickets and event information. The Ticketing segment also operates the firm’s primary ticketing website, www.ticketmaster.com. The company was founded in 1996 a

About Sphere Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

