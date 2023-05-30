Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $174.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.