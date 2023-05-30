SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $68.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of SSNC opened at $55.21 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

