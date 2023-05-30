Analysts Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target at $40.22

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Roblox stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. Roblox has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,387,142 shares of company stock valued at $54,338,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its stake in Roblox by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 161,913 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Roblox by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

