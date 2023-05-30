Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Atento has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

