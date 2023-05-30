China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.35 on Friday. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.
China Pharma Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.