Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $18.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.