Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $18.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.