Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target at $51.27

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $2,046,540. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,728,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,194.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.41. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also

