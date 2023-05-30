Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $64.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Sprout Social stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.
Insider Activity at Sprout Social
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 348,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.