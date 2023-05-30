Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $64.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $156,912.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,192.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $5,856,485. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 348,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

