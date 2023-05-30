Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GTY opened at $33.64 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after buying an additional 1,203,892 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after purchasing an additional 951,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,802,000 after purchasing an additional 639,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 415,272 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

