Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Getty Realty Price Performance
NYSE:GTY opened at $33.64 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.89.
Getty Realty Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after buying an additional 1,203,892 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after purchasing an additional 951,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,802,000 after purchasing an additional 639,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 415,272 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getty Realty (GTY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.