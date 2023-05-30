Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Target Price at $33.43

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.43.

WES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 148.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,508,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,125 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

