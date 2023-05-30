Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target at $517.35

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $517.35.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $628.25 on Friday. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $633.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

