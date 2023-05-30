Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Rises By 15.3%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 745,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 456.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 1,718,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,083,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $29,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.