Emeren Group (SOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect Emeren Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect Emeren Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Emeren Group stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Emeren Group has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $204.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

