Guidewire Software (GWRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,584,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,020.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $17,770,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 257,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after acquiring an additional 176,563 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $13,719,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.