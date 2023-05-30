Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. On average, analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $240.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lifecore Biomedical from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

