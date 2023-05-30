Duluth (DLTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Duluth has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.02-$0.08 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.05 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.45 million, a P/E ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Duluth has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

