Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Lululemon Athletica has set its Q1 guidance at $1.93-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $11.50-11.72 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $340.26 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.68.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

