SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash Stock Up 0.7 %

SPTN stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $830.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

