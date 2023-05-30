SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SpartanNash Stock Up 0.7 %
SPTN stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $830.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
SpartanNash Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
SpartanNash Company Profile
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.