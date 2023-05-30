Zumiez (ZUMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Zumiez to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Zumiez has set its Q1 guidance at $(0.95)-(0.85) EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at -$0.95–$0.85 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $3,757,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zumiez by 9.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 148,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 110.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,005 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

