Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACXP opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

