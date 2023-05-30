Research Analysts Offer Predictions for M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $17.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.74.

M&T Bank stock opened at $123.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

