ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Short Interest Update

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 9,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $957,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $957,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock worth $57,581,208. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.41.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

