Short Interest in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Grows By 10.8%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 20,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,833,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,179,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,833,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,179,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,728 shares of company stock worth $215,270,491. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. True Capital Management raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.83. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.