AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,731 shares of company stock valued at $719,694. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

AAON Stock Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AAON by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AAON by 604.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 453,103 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1,254.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 320,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 6,461.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 268,554 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAON opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. AAON has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

