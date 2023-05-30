AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAONGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,731 shares of company stock valued at $719,694. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AAON by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AAON by 604.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 453,103 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1,254.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 320,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 6,461.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 268,554 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAON opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. AAON has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAONGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

